Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 167.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,839. The company has a market capitalization of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

