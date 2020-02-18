Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 18th (ALEC, BBIO, CDNS, DNLI, GWRE, MANH, MODN, RP, SBNY, SNPS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 18th:

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

