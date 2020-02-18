Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 18th (GDDY, GRMN, HNP, TCX, THRM, TPCO, TRCH, TTGT, TV, VEON)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported solid fourth-quarter revenues driven by strong product demand and efficient execution. The company continues to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive top-line growth. Acquisitions, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral are driving growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. Further, solid momentum across the company’s fitness, marine, outdoor and aviation segments continues to drive its top-line growth. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments will continue to aid its business growth. Chartplotters, advanced sonars and cartography among the new products are gaining traction in the market. Notably, shares of Garmin have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Garmin’s weak personal navigation device (PND) market remains a concern. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

