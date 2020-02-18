Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

ALEC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 557,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,908,771.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,962,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

