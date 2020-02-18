Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.
ALEC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 557,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
