Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $225,000 Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middleby by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. 13,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,339. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

