Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $170,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,943,637. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

