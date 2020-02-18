Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,591 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 244,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

