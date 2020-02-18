Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,036 RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $815,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,079. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

