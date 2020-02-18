Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.15. 102,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,025. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46, a P/E/G ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

