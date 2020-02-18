Stevens Capital Management LP Has $232,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,756. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.50 and a twelve month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.