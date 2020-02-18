Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,954 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.