Steven E. Brady Sells 11,920 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,630. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.