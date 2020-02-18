Stephens Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $228.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its position in Pool by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

