Stellar Market Cap Hits $1.46 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $537.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Binance, Sistemkoin and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.03182155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00238907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00152435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,183,503,684 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptomate, Huobi, Upbit, Poloniex, ABCC, Exmo, Binance, ZB.COM, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, CryptoMarket, OTCBTC, Koineks, Stellarport, CoinEgg, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, Bitfinex, C2CX, OKEx, Liquid, Kraken, Bitbns, BitMart, RippleFox, Bittrex, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, Ovis and Stronghold. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

