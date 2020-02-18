State Street Corp Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,386 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $435,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $16,239,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 155,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

