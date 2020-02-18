State Street Corp Sells 105,335 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $490,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 149,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

