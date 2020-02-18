State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 577,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $411,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. 116,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $175.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.