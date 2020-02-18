State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,964 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $448,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.