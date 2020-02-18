State Street Corp Has $479.55 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $479,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 825,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,551,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

TXT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 705,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

