State Street Corp Acquires 16,568 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $463,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.33.

CSGP stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $734.98. 16,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.04. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

