State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kroger by 42.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after buying an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,971,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,897,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,288. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.