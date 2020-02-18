State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,654 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

CRL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.75. 5,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

