State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 131,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

