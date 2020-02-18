State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,535 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. 56,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,821. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

