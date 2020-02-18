State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 441,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,583,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,228. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $288,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,001,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $8,739,539. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

