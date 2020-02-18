State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,750. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 43,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

