State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,695. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

