State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 17,373 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. 35,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,108. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

