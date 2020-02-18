State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 28,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.