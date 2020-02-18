State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.33 Million Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $769.73 million, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

