State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,724 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 7,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,171. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.