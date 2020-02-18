State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 717,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

