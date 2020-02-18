State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Rapid7 worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,580. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 11,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,307. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

