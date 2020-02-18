State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Adient worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 9,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,601. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

