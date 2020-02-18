State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,631 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.74%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

