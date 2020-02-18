State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE FCFS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,123. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.