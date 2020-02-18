State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.