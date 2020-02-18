State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 570 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. 24,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,492. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

