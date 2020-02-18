State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

EGP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.