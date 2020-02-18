State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Virtusa worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Virtusa by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $1,415,798. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

