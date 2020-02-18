State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 1,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

