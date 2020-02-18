State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,312. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $4,150,294. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

