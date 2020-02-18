StarterCoin (STAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. StarterCoin has a market cap of $18,016.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

