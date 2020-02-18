Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) CEO Acquires $70,960.00 in Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam bought 8,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Star Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Star Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Star Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

