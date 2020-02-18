SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 4,774.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SPX worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SPX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. Analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

