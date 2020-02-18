Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 86,220,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

