Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni Acquires 100,000 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Gualtiero Piero Guido Maria Guadagni bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,520.

EDT stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,975. The company has a market cap of $169.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. Spectral Medical Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.85.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

