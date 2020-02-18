SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 7,410,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,035. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.