SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 842.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

