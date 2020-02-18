SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

